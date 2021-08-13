Uganda Cranes will embark on the 2022 FIFA World Cup journey next month when they face Kenya away and Mali at home.

The two games come as the first test for Milutin Sredojevic alias Micho who returned to the helm of coaching the Uganda Cranes at the start of this month.

Prior to the aforementioned World Cup Qualifiers, Micho will have a chance to test the players against Syria and Ethiopia in friendly games.

The Serbian tactician has on Friday summoned a preliminary squad of 30 players to begin training.

The team named comprises of the local based Players with the exception of three including skipper Emmanuel Okwi, Abdu Kumala and Patrick Kaddu who are currently in the country.

Muzamiru Mutyaba and Martin Kizza who have been influential for Express FC at the ongoing CECAFA Kagame Cup return to the national team fold after some time.

KCCA FC midfielder, Gift Ali Abubaker has also earned a call to the team.

Mbarara City FC forward Jude Ssemugabi who had a good run at the club last season has also been summoned.

FUFA has made arrangements to have the team train here up to 21st August before moving to Jordan for a training camp.

Initially, the team was slated to have the camp in Dubai, United Arab Emirates but that has since changed.

While in Jordan, Uganda Cranes will face the Syria National Team twice with the games coming on 23rd and 26th August.

The team will then move to Adis Ababa where they will face Ethiopia on 29th August before travelling to Kenya for the first qualifier match on 2nd September at Nyayo Stadium.

In Ethiopia, the foreign based legion that is yet to be named will join the rest of the squad.

Uganda is in Group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers alongside Mali, Kenya and Rwanda.

Preliminary Squad

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Express FC), Charles Lukwago (Unattached), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars FC), Nafian Alionzi (URA FC)

Defenders: Enock Walusimbi (Express FC), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City FC), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police FC), Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers SC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Murushid Juuko (Express FC) Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police FC), Denis Iguma (KCCA FC)

Midfielders: Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume FC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (Express FC), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA FC), Ali Abubaker Gift (KCCA FC), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers SC), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids FC)

Forwards: Richard Basangwa (Vipers SC), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA FC), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkene), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Unattached), Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City FC), Martin Kizza (Express FC)