Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has praised the coach-ability nature of Ugandan footballers.

He lauded the coach-ability element, a major attribute in the development stage of players.

Ugandan players are coachable. This is very important for us members of the technical team as we teach you how to get the best result. We believe in quality, the right mentality and spirituality. Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic, Uganda Cranes head coach

Micho made the remarks during the first meeting with the players at the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kampala on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

L-R: Geofrey Massa (Team manager), Fred Kajoba Kisitu (Goalkeeping coach), Milutin ‘Sredejovic (Head coach) and Moses Basena (Assistant coach) in a prayer session

The Serbian national, 51, demanded for continued patriotism in the promotion of the football brand.

I am happy to meet you. Please respect the football brand, be patriotic at all times. No one should love Uganda more than you. Believe in yourself as well as build the mental and spiritual strength. Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic, Uganda Cranes head coach

He was also joined by assistant coach Moses Basena, Fred Kajoba (goalkeeping coach) and Geofrey Massa (team manager).

Relatedly, the Fitness and Performance director Franck Plaine arrived at Entebbe International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

Franck Plaine at Entebbe International Airport on Sunday

The French man reunites with Micho after the two worked together at Orlando Pirates in South Africa.

After returning negative COVID-19 results, all the team players will embark on the first training session on Monday at Kabira Country Club, Bukoto in Kampala (9 AM).

It will be a double session with the afternoon session at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo (5 PM).

Some of the Uganda Cranes players in camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel, Kisaasi

Uganda Cranes has planned a training camp in Jordan with two international build up matches against Syria on 23rd and 26th August 2021.

There will be another international warm up against Ethiopia on 29th August 2021.

The preparation road map is geared towards the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kenya on 2nd September 2021 in Nairobi.

Full Programme:

Friday, 13 th August 2021 – Preliminary squad of local based players plus foreign-based players currently in Uganda summoned.

– Preliminary squad of local based players plus foreign-based players currently in Uganda summoned. Saturday, 14 th August 2021 – Team enters residential camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel after undergoing COVID-19 tests.

– Team enters residential camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel after undergoing COVID-19 tests. Monday, 16 th August 2021 – Team starts training (Kabira Country Club – 9 AM & MTN Omondi Stadium – 4:30 PM)

– Team starts training (Kabira Country Club – 9 AM & MTN Omondi Stadium – 4:30 PM) Tuesday, 17 th August 2021 – Training (MTN Omondi Stadium – 9 AM & City Gym – 5 PM)

– Training (MTN Omondi Stadium – 9 AM & City Gym – 5 PM) Wednesday, 18 th – Friday, 20 th August 2021 – Training sessions (Venues to be confirmed)

– Training sessions (Venues to be confirmed) Saturday, 21 st August 2021 – Team departs for foreign training camp in Jordan (2 build-up games against Syria will be played here on 23rd and 26th August).

– Team departs for foreign training camp in Jordan (2 build-up games against Syria will be played here on 23rd and 26th August). Friday, 27 th August 2021 – Team departs for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Majority of the foreign based players will join the team there

– Team departs for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Majority of the foreign based players will join the team there Sunday, 29 th August 2021 – Friendly game against Ethiopia

– Friendly game against Ethiopia Tuesday, 31 st August 2021 – Team arrives in Nairobi for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Kenya.

– Team arrives in Nairobi for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Kenya. Thursday, 2nd September 2021 – Kenya Vs Uganda at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi

Preliminary summoned Team:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express)

Defenders: Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Express) Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Enock Walusimbi (Express)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids FC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Muzamiru Mutyaba (Express), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume), Ali Abubaker Gift (KCCA)

Forwards: Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkene), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Unattached), Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA FC), Martin Kizza (Express)