URA FC has confirmed the signing of wings Living Kabon from Onduparaka FC on a two-year deal.

The announcement was made official on Monday with the club stating, “URA FC can confirm the signing of fascinating playmaker Kabon Living on a two-year employment contract from West Nile side Onduparaka FC.”

The left footed winger had a good run at Onduparaka FC last season, scoring eleven goals in the League.

He expressed his delight at joining the Tax Collectors and indicated he is ready for the task ahead of him at the new club.

“Am glad to have completed this move after all the rumours in the media. I chose URA FC because my vision of the future is proportional to the project the club is putting up.” Kabon indicated as quoted www.urafc.ug.

Kabon becomes the fourth signing for URA FC in this transfer window, joining Simon Baligeya, Derrick Ndahiro and Daniel Isiagi.

Reliable reports indicate th club has also reached an agreement with Viane Sekajugo who has been playing at Wakiso Giants FC.

The four-time League winners are preparing to represent the country in CAF Confederation Cup where they will face Ethiopian Coffee FC in the preliminary round.