Defending champions Algeria will face former winners Cote d’Ivoire in the forthcoming Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations.

This follows a draw held in Yaounde, Cameroon on Tuesday evening under the watchful eye of several African legends.

Fierce matching awaiting you in the 2021 #TotalEnergiesAFCON!



Which group are you anticipating its matches the most? pic.twitter.com/oUJliyDArh — #TotalEnergiesAFCON 2021 (@CAF_Online) August 17, 2021

Besides Ivory Coast, Riyad Mahrez captained side will face Equatorial Guinea and Sierra Leone in Group E.

Uganda’s conquerors Burkina Faso are in Group A alongside hosts Cameroon, Ethiopia and Cape Verde while Malawi are in Group B with 2019 losing finalists Senegal, Zimbabwe and Guinea.

The competition will be held between January 9 and February 6, 2022.

The FULL draw

Group A: Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Cape Verde

Group B: Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Malawi

Group C: Morocco, Ghana, Comoros, Gabon

Group D: Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, Guinea-Bissau

Group E: Algeria, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire

Group F: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Gambia