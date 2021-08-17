Defending champions Algeria will face former winners Cote d’Ivoire in the forthcoming Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations.
This follows a draw held in Yaounde, Cameroon on Tuesday evening under the watchful eye of several African legends.
Besides Ivory Coast, Riyad Mahrez captained side will face Equatorial Guinea and Sierra Leone in Group E.
Uganda’s conquerors Burkina Faso are in Group A alongside hosts Cameroon, Ethiopia and Cape Verde while Malawi are in Group B with 2019 losing finalists Senegal, Zimbabwe and Guinea.
The competition will be held between January 9 and February 6, 2022.
The FULL draw
Group A: Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Cape Verde
Group B: Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Malawi
Group C: Morocco, Ghana, Comoros, Gabon
Group D: Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, Guinea-Bissau
Group E: Algeria, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire
Group F: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Gambia