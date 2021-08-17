There is excitement in the Uganda Cranes camp upon the arrival of team captain Emmanuel Arnold Okwi at Cranes Paradise Hotel Kisaasi, Kampala.

Okwi arrived at the team base on Monday evening and was warmly welcomed by the entire team.

He brings to 21 the number of total players in camp as the Uganda Cranes continue with the preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Okwi brings crucial leadership to the current youthful team that is being assembled after retirement for many of the senior players including former skipper Denis Onyango, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, and Michael Azira.

He is among the longest-serving players on the team and will be part of head coach Micho’s plans for stability on the team.

The team entered residential camp at Kisaasi on Saturday and embarked on training on Monday with a double session at Kabira Country Club (morning) and MTN Omondi stadium Lugogo (afternoon).

Tuesday morning training will still be at Lugogo.

Players in Camp:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Nafian Alionzi (URA)

Defenders: Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (unattached), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkene), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA FC)