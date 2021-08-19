Uganda’s only sprinter at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympic Games,Shida Leni received a big boost with after Kampala’s Silver Springs Hotel renewed, for a further year, her complimentary use of its Espace Gym and the swimming pool.

Joseph Tuhaise, the Hotel’s general manager expressed delight upon associating with Shida, a star female sprinter.

“How glad and proud we are to be associated with Shida Leni, and we are delighted to provide whatever support we can.” Tuhaise revealed.

Shida has been trained since August 2013, by the husband and wife coaching duo of Kevin and Sue O’Connor.

L-R: Kevin O’Connor, Leni’s father, Shida Leni and Sue O’Connor celebrate at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole Credit: K.O Team

Kevin observed, “This is excellent. The gym has hugely increased Shida’s strength and power, and this has been a major factor in her breaking the 10-year-old 400m National Record on 7 occasions, as well as the 200m National Record, winning 400m Silver Medal at the last World University Games, and qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, where she was Uganda’s only sprinter, male or female. Also, the swimming pool allows her to do some cross-training, and, importantly do some exercise if she cannot run due to injury (as water lessens pressure on the body).”

Shida Leni (2398) powers to the 400M finish line at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole Credit: Kevin O'Connor

Kevin continued, “All of this should be seen against the backdrop of 2022 being an important year for Ugandan athletes, with 2 huge events; World Athletics Championships 15 – 24 July (Eugene, Oregon, USA) and the Commonwealth Games 28 July – 8 August (Birmingham, UK).

Shida was one of the 19 athletes on Uganda’s team at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.