Four Ugandans are in action as Day 2 of the World Athletics U20 Championships winds down with the afternoon session.

Peter Maru takes the blue track of Kasarani Stadium first in Heat 1 of the Men’s 1500m at 3:30pm.

Rogers Kibet and Martin Magengo Kiprotich will follow, competing for gold in the Men’s 5000m finals at 4:30pm.

Olympian Prisca Chesang will be the last to take the track as she runs for gold in the Women’s 3000m at 5:00pm

Watch All The Action Here