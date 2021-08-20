Rhinos Athletics Club, the umbrella sports club for Rhinos Rugby Club, Rhinos Hockey Club and Rhinos Basketball Club, held a sports clinic in football and rugby for primary schools in Kumi district, Teso sub-region last Saturday.

A balanced representation of girls and boys from neighbouring schools from Kamenya, Kachaboi, Kadami, and Kaderin primary schools was in attendance at this clinic. An introduction to rugby training session was conducted by ex Uganda Rugby Cranes internationals Roger Sebina and Herbert Wafula.

Herbert Wafula conducts passing drill with the gils Boys take part in a rugby skills training session during the sports clinic Rhino Athletics Club team representatives in Kumi district. (L-R: Paul Mukama-Head of Operations, Roger Sebina, rugby coach, Andrew Byekwaso CEO Sports Uganda & Coach and Herbert Wafula, rugby coach.

This clinic was held to launch the Satellite Primary Schools Program (SSP) in conjunction with UK-based Sports Uganda and the Teso Professionals Enterprise Development Organisation (TESO PEDO). The program is intended to use sport as a tool for development with programs targeting financial and social transformation, environmental conservation, and computer literacy.

Akadot Primary School was chosen as the designated hub for Teso region for this SSP program.

“This is a momentous occasion. We are delighted to receive our guests who have a focus on developing sport in Teso region,” said John Charles Erimu, headteacher at Akadot Primary School.

Akadot Primary School headteacher John Charles Erimu receives kit and equipment from Rhinos Athletics Club’s Andrew Byekwaso Credit: Rhinos Athletics Club

The SSP will also focus on training vital sports skills in various disciplines like football, rugby, and basketball. It will involve not only the primary school pupils but also their teachers and sports tutors.

Unless we do something on the national level, the Cheptegei-s of this world will not be done justice. We need more Cheptegei-s from young sportsmen and women, they are the future. Andrew Byekwaso, CEO Sports Uganda.

Additionally, the SSP will offer a mechanism to track metrics for gifted athletes with the goal of monitoring talented youths through all stages up to the national and international level and addressing any obstacles along the way.

“A youthful population is naturally drawn to sports activities as participants or spectators, and Uganda has one of the youngest populations in the world, with about 80% regarded as youths,” said Rhinos Athletics Club head of operations, Paul Mukama.

He added that it is to that end that the club and partners are using sport as a vehicle for other developmental initiatives.

A pupil from Akadot Primary School prepares to plant a tree

Rhinos Athletics Club’s Roger Sebina plants a tree

At the end of the launch event, children of Akadot Primary School and a representative of the school’s PTA together with the visiting delegation planted trees in the school compound in line with Sustainable Development Goal number 13 which is geared towards taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impact.