BUL Football Club continues to reap big in the domestic players’ transfer window.

The latest acquisition is Gaddafi Football Club captain Pascal Ngobi on a season long-loan move.

The center half crossed over from the newly promoted side to the club christened as the “Eastern Giants”.

Pascal Ngobi in action for Gaddafi Football Club. He has since shifted base to BUL.

The club also renewed the employment contracts of midfielder Godfrey Akol, attacker Richard Wandyaka, defender Walter Ochora, forward Musa Esenu and promoted the duo of Owen Mukisa and Herbert Onyango.

Other signings:

Alex Isabirye’s side signed defender Najib Tusaba Gwaido (from Onduparaka), goalkeeper Emmanuel Kalyowa (free agent), Richard Ayiko (free agent), Dickson Niwamanya (Kigezi Home Boyz), secured goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo on loan from Uganda Revenue Authority, Douglas Muganga (Busoga United), goalkeeper Saidi Keni (SC Villa), George Kasonko (Busoga United), Jeromy Kirya (Busoga United) and Ivan Wani (Busoga United).

They are expected to announce attacker Ibrahim Kazindula who has been a free agent since the expiry of contract at Kyetume Football Club.

Kazindula enjoyed a brief spell at Somalian side Horseed before returning home alongside Alex Isabirye, now head coach at BUL.

The club has played several warm up games in preparation for the 2021-2022 season.

Out of three matches so far, they have won twice, 1-0 against Gaddafi and 3-1 over Iganga Select as they lost 1-0 to Bugembe Select.

On Monday, 23rd August 2021, BUL faces Bugembe Select at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe (9:30 AM).