Prince Ibeh and Jordan Sakho contest a jumpball at tip-off | Credit: FIBA

FIBA AfroBasket 2021 hosts Rwanda got off to a winning start in front of a sizeable crowd that included president Paul Kagame.

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo served the fans inside Kigali Arena a thriller with the home side winning 82-68 thanks to a late fourth-quarter surge.

It was a back and forth affair to start the game but Congo assumed a quick 6-point (11-5) lead midway through the quarter that forced coach Cheikh Sarr to call for time. On return, Rwanda closed out the period with a 19-4 run.

Kenneth Gasana ponders on how to beat Rolly Nganga | Credit: FIBA

The second quarter was square with both teams scoring 19 points apiece despite Rwanda assuming double-digit leads at several intervals but DRC never backed off.

Congo trailed by as many as 15 points at some point but drew level at 50 on Jordan Sakho’s three-point play with 2:10 to play in the third quarter.

The Congolese never fell far behind early in the fourth quarter but their failure to deal with Rwanda’s 2-1-2 fullcourt press was recipe for disaster as the hosts capitalized on the turnovers forced to pull away for the win.

Rwanda players and officials pose for a photo before the game against the Democratic Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo players and officials pose for a team photo before the game against Rwanda

Shooting guard William Robeyns led all scorers with 23 points to pace Rwanda. Dieudonne Ndizeye contributed 12 points off the bench while Kenneth Gasana stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists, and 4 steals.

Point guard Maxi Shamba scored 22 points for DRC, Henry Pwono added 12 points while Sakho scored 12 points to go with 9 boards.

Next Games

The two sides return to action on Thursday, August 26. DRC will face Cape Verde at 4:00 pm (EAT) while Rwanda will take on the record champions Angola at 7:00 pm (EAT).