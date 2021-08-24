Fufa Head of Communications Ahmed Hussein Marsha has stated that Fufa and the coaching staff prefer to concentrate on players in camp following the disappearance of Nicholas Kasozi.

Kasozi left the camp without permission and thus expected to miss out on a chance to represent the national team again after a two year absence.

“The National team Camp rules are in place and we believe the entire contingent in Kisaasi has been adhering to them,” Hussein told Kawowo Sports.

“The Head coach summoned a preliminary squad and he will continue assessing those still in camp for final selection of the squad that will travel to Ethiopia for build-up matches and later play FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers against Kenya and Mali.

“The management of the team is very much aware of Nicholas Kasozi’s situation but we prefer to concentrate more on players still doing a good job in camp.”

Uganda takes on Harambee Stars of Kenya in Nairobi on September 2 and a few days later host Mali at Kitende.

The other team in the group is Rwanda who visit Mali in their first game.