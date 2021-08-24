Uganda Cranes and Sports Club Villa defender Gavin Kizito Mugweri admits that the senior players on the national team have been so influential in his acclimatization process.

Kizito, 21, is capped once on the senior national team having risen through the ranks from the U-17, U-20 and U-23 set ups.

He showers special praise to the senior players on the Uganda Cranes for his quick adaptation.

“First of all, I am humbled for the summon once again. I want to thank coach Micho and the rest of the technical team. As a person, I am ready to put up the best performance and cement a permanent position on the senior team. I thank the senior players on the team. They have been influential to me in a way or another” he revealed.

Kizito has been captain for the Uganda U-20 team and won silver at the 2021 U-20 Afcon championships hosted in Mauritania.

He is part of the team currently camped at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi, Kampala preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers against Kenya (away) and Mali at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The final team will be named Wednesday before departure to Ethiopia for warm up games.

The other central defenders on this team include; Murushid Juuko, Halid Lwaliwa, Hassan Muhamood and Kenneth Ssemakula.