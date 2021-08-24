‘Old habits die hard’ is a saying that befits Nicholas Kasozi’s youth football career so far.

The midfielder, synonymous with disappearing without trace while at KCCA and Kyetume FC has again gone missing from the Uganda Cranes camp.

The Kyetume FC midfielder missed training on Monday and unlike the injured Patrick Kaddu and Alionzi Nafian who had light drills at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo, he was a no show.

Nicholas Kasozi heads the ball during a training session

Kawowo Sports’ understands that Kasozi went away without official leave (AWOL) from the residential camp in Kisasi on Sunday and didn’t return.

On Sunday, we reported that the former Synergy and SC Villa highly rated midfielder sat out training complaining of stomach-ache and thus left camp to receive treatment despite the national team having a medical team on ground.

Nicholas Kasozi

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Kasozi left camp mainly to sign with league champions Express FC who are chasing his signature.

Unless otherwise, his chance of playing against Kenya in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers are all but done.

Kasozi last featured for Uganda Cranes in 2019 and was among a few players recalled by new coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic as he began his second stint with Uganda.