The Uganda Olympics Committee sent four athletes to represent Uganda at the Summer Paralympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.

Uganda will begin her campaign at the 16th edition of this event on day two when swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe enters the pool for the 100m breaststroke SB8.

Here is a brief profile of Team Uganda’s athletes at the games, their respective events and schedules:

Kukundakwe Husnah

Husnah Kukundakwe (Age 14): Born March 25, 2007, Kukundakwe is the youngest athlete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Swimming (Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB8)

Heat 1 on Day 2 (Aug 26) at 5am EAT.

Ritah Asiimwe (Age 35):

Event: Badmintion (Women’s Singles SU5)

Schedule: Round 1 on Day 8 (Sep 1). Full schedule data not yet available.

David Emong Credit: Zimbio

David Emong (Age 30): Emong won silver at the 2016 games in Rio to become the first Ugandan athlete to win a medal at the Paralympic Games.

Event: Athletics (Men’s 1500m T46)

Schedule: Event final on Day 4 (Aug 28) at 4.28am EAT.

Peace Oroma (Age 25): Oroma is registered to compete in two sprint events on the track.

Events: Women’s 100m T13 and Women’s 400m T13

Round 1 on Day 7 (Aug 31) at 4.30am EAT for the 100m event and Round 1 on Day 9 (Sep 2) at 3.20pm EAT.

[Sources: olympicsdotcom/paralympicdotorg]