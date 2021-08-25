Uganda Cranes assistant coach Moses Basena anticipates achieving success upon his reunion with Serbian Milutin’ Micho’ Sredojevic.

Basena officially reported for work last Saturday evening and was part of the Sunday training sessions with the team.

He believes the reunion with Micho will once again yield eminent results.

“It has always been good working with Micho for a long time now and achieved some big milestones in football. We have been in touch not physically but we communicated on a regular basis on football issues. We have achieved some milestones and I believe we shall continue achieving” Basena disclosed.

Micho and Moses Basena at Kabira Country Club play-ground, Bukoto

Basena came on board to replace Charles Livingstone Mbabazi after the latter turned down the job for unclear reasons.

Fast forward, he looks forward the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Kenya and Mali in group E.

“We are preparing the team and shall find colleagues in Ethiopia to join and then we shall assess the team. We are trying to improve the team mentally and physically” he added.

He is particularly impressed by the work ethic of the junior players on the team who have been camped at the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi, Kampala.

“The young players have been very competitive, trying to impress to fight for themselves and the country. They have also fought for everything that football offers” Basena commended the young players.

Basena worked with Micho since 2015 and together qualified the team to the AFCON finals in 2017 hosted by Gabon.

When Micho resigned in 2017, Basena was named as interim head coach and qualified the Uganda Cranes to the 2018 Chan finals in Morocco.

On Wednesday, Micho is expected to name the traveling team to Ethiopia for further preparations where the Uganda Cranes plan an international build up match or two.