Enduro and Umospoc clubs will face the local motorsport legal and disciplinary commission over the Afrika Kwetu fuel economy touring event.

The two clubs have been involved in the organization of the event that is due next month.

The motorsport governing body FMU had earlier this month distanced itself from the event that it considered did not follow the procedure for approval.

“The federation would like to state that it has not sanctioned the organisation of the Afrika Kwetu fuel economy touring event,” reads a letter from FMU.

Despite the federation stand, the two clubs have had their members continued with the organisation.

FMU has since referred the matter to its Legal and Disciplinary Commission.

The commission will this Saturday hold its preliminary hearings on the matter.

The legal and disciplinary commission which consists of five members is chaired by Steven Byaruhanga; a former competitor. Three lawyers are also on the commission.