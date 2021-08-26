Roger Mukasa and Frank Nsubuga have been mainstays of the national men’s team for the last two decades but in a bold move, Uganda Cricket Association has named a team without the duo for the series against Kenya and Nigeria.

Veteran Frank Nsubuga is on the road to recovery from an injury he sustained in Namibia while Roger Mukasa is left out as the coach takes a look at other options.

From the trip to Namibia, Hamu Kayondo is also left out alongside youngster Trevor Bukenya. The exit of Bukenya has meant a recall for left-arm bowler Charles Waiswa while Jonathan Ssebanja is given an extended try-out in the side.

Youngsters Jonathan Kiiza and Cosmas Kyewuta are given a chance to impress alongside Bilal Hassan who is available for selection.

The side will be captained by Brian Masaba who missed out on Namibia tour due to injury.

Saud Islam had a difficult trip to Namibia but the selectors are keeping faith in him. Dinesh Nakrani and Ronak Patel are also available for the tour.

Coach Laurence Mahatlane has given youth a chance with the selection of Simon Ssesazi who has scored the most runs in the trial games and he will be in the company of All Rounder Frank Akankwasa, spinner Gerald Mubibye, and all rounder Kenneth Waiswa.

It’s good to be back playing international cricket and it’s going to be a very hard time for the boys. We are playing 12 games in 13 days so it’s going to be difficult on everyone both mentally and physically. We have a chosen to give more opportunities to some players that have shown growth in our internal games and we want to test them with international cricket. Lawrence Mahatlane, Head coach







The tour will kick off with the 3 ODI games against fierce rivals Kenya before the two sides play 13 T20i games with Nigeria.

All 3 sides are preparing for the Africa T20 World Cup qualifiers in Kigali in October while Kenya and Uganda have some business in the Challenge League a route to the 2023 50-Over World Cup.

There will be some small business for the U19 team that will play some warm-up games with Kaduna State as they also prepare for their World Cup Qualifiers in September in Kigali.

Uganda Team For Derby Trophy & Tri-Series

1. Brian Masaba (Captain) 2. Arnold Otwani 3. Simon Ssesazi 4. Saud Islam 5. Ronak Patel 6. Deus Muhumuza 7. Riazat Ali Shah 8. Frank Akankwasa 9. Fred Achelam 10. Dinesh Nakrani 11. Kenneth Waiswa 12. Charles Waiswa 13. Henry Ssenyondo 14. Gerald Mubiru 15. Bilal Hassan 16. Cosmas Kyewuta 17. Jonathan Kizza 18. Jonathan Ssebanja 19. Harsh Panchal 20. Richard Agamire

Uganda U-19 Team For World Cup Qualifier in Kigali

1. Pascal Murungi (Captan) 2. Juma Miyagi (Vice captain) 3. Ronald Lutaaya 4. Cyrus Kakuru 5. Ronald Opio 6. Ismail Munir 7. Isaac Ategeka 8. Pius Oloka 9. Christopher Kidega 10. Akram Nsubuga 11. Joseph Baguma 12. Ronald Omara 13. Mathew Musinguzi 14. Brian Asaba 15. Musa Majid Rama 16. Edwin Nuwagaba 17. Kush Vekaria 18. Yunus Sowobi 19. Davis Acire 20. Anderson Waiswa