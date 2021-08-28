Group A: Lady Doves 5-0 FAD FC

Uganda’s representatives at the CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA Qualifiers, Lady Doves got off to a perfect start, overcoming FAD FC from Djibouti.

Under the scorching sun at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi on Saturday, Lady Doves soared high, securing a 5-0 win to send an early warning of intent.

Striker Fazila Ikwaput led the way for the Masindi-based outfit netting a brace while Riticia Nabossa, Norah Alupo, and an own goal by defender Nasteho Robleh Djama completed the riot.

Right from the onset, Lady Doves looked dominating in every aspect and was just a matter of time away.

It eventually came in the 16th minute when Nabbosa headed home from close range. A corner kick quickly started by Aldrine Birungi to Ikwaput found Alupo at the far end and she headed it towards Nabbosa in did no mistake to node home.

Five minutes later, the enterprising midfielder nearly got her second on the day but she failed to connect to a cross from Joweria Nagadya from the right flank.

Ikwaput doubled the lead with a sole run off the right, beating two defenders for pace before slotting home at the near post.

In the second half, Lady Doves coach Fred Musiime called for changes bringing on Spencer Nakacwa and Elizabeth Nakigozi for Nagadya and Norah Alupo respectively.

Nakacwa made an instant impact after her introduction, setting up Alupo for the third goal of the day.

FAD FC defender Djama then directed Alupo’s cross into her own net in the 62nd minute as Lady Doves continued to wreak havoc.

Ikwaput produced the icing on the cake with her second on the day and the fifth for the team, thanks to Nakacwa who set her up.

Lady Doves will return to action on Monday against Tanzania’s Champions Simba Queens who face FVP FC from Burundi in the other Group A game later today.