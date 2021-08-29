Kenya will play for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket after beating Mali,72-66, in a do-or-die game on Sunday.

The Morans knew what was at stake and treated the match-up at Kigali Arena as such, playing with a lot of urgency but Mali whose progress on the tournament also depended on the game made it difficult.

Griffin Ligare (12 points) led from the front in the third quarter, sparking the Morans into a double-digit lead going into the fourth quarter.

Coach Liz Mills got contributions from every player who was on the court for at least five minutes.

Tylor Ongwae hangs on the rim after a dunk | Credit: FIBA

Tylor Ongwae put his struggles against Nigeria behind to score team-high 16 points to go with 11 rebounds and 7 assists.

Ibrahim Djambo had a game-high 19 points and 8 rebounds to lead Mali, Siriman Kanoute 12 points, and Abdramane Camara 11 points.

Qualifier for Quarterfinals

Kenya will now face South Sudan who beat Uganda on Tuesday, August 31 in a repeat of the Zone V AfroBasket pre-qualifiers final.

The winner of the tie will take on tournament favourites Tunisia in the quarterfinals on Thursday.