Angola is through to the quarterfinals of the FIBA AfroBakset 2021.

The 11-time African champions overcame their group phase struggles to see off Egypt, 70-62, at Kigali Arena on Monday afternoon.

A slow game to start with offense at premium opened up late in the first quarter with Angola edging it 16-15.

While Angola’s offense started to heat and open up in the second quarter, Egypt’s production dipped with the North Africans scoring a mere 10 points in the second quarter, falling behind by 8 points.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Carlos Morais at the start of the fourth quarter gave Angola a 15-point (58-43) lead and there was no way back for Egypt despite some sloppy plays from Angola late in the quarter.

The shooting guard finished with 16 points. Point guard Gerson Goncalves who also hit some big shots scored 13 points.

Omar Farag and Ehab Saleh scored 11 and 10 points respectively for Egypt.

Angola will take on Senegal in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.