It is commonplace for coaches and fans to hold players to very high standards but hardly do players hold themselves to high standards.

That, however, is not the case with Silverbacks youngster Arthur Kaluma.

The power forward may be averaging 11.3 points and 7 rebounds in 26 minutes at the FIBA AfroBasket but he’s not content with his performance.

Kalumais shooting under 30 percent from the floor and is yet to find the basket from beyond the arc despite putting up four shots a game.

“It has been three bad days in a row for me and I feel that can’t happen with the calibre of player that I am,” Kaluma said in the aftermath of Uganda’s 88-86 loss to South Sudan.

“I’m just getting back to the gym, I got to keep working on it. I’m working on my shot every day, I mean it’s not going to be fixed in a day and I feel like I have better days than I have worse days.”

Arthur Kaluma Credit: Isa Mapengo

The 19-year-old who scored 14 points and picked 5 rebounds against South Sudan also pointed out why the team lost.

“Our defense was a little bit off but we got better in the second half but by that time mistakes were piling so we lost basically on things we could control and that’s the thing that hurts the most about it. So we just got to get after it in practice again.”

Kaluma and the Silverbacks take on Nigeria on Tuesday in a game whose winner qualifies for the quarterfinals to face Cape Verde.