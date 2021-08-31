Uganda has been drawn in Group A of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers.

The Silverbacks have been drawn along with familiar qualifiers opponents Nigeria, Mali, and Cape Verde.

Uganda played Mali and Nigeria in the first round of the qualifiers for the 2019 World Cup, losing to both countries in the two legs.

The Silverbacks also played Cape Verde in the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 qualifiers, wining the high-scoring game played in Egypt.

FIBA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Groups (Africa)

Group A: Cape Verde, Mali, Uganda, Nigeria

Group B: South Sudan, Cameroon, Tunisia, Rwanda

Group C: Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, Central Africa Republic, Angola

Group D: Kenya, Senegal, Egypt, Democractic Republic of Congo

How and when the qualifiers will be played

The African qualifiers will be played over two rounds. The top three teams from each group in the first will advance to the second round.

During the first round, each team will face the other three teams in their group in two tournaments played over three event windows. The teams will play three games in each window. These nine-day windows will be played starting in November 2021, February 2022, and June 2022.

At the second round, the group’s three advancing teams will join three other teams to create two six-team groups. All teams will carry over their results from the First Round.

In the Second Round, each team will play each new team in their group during two tournaments played over two event windows schedule in August 2022 and February 2023.

At the end of these additional six games per team, the two top teams in each group, along with the best third-placed team, will qualify to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Qualifying Tournament Windows