Turkish Super Lig outfit Ittifak Holding Konyaspor has officially released midfielder Farouk Miya after the two parties mutually terminated their contract.

Miya had joined Konyaspor in August 2019,signing a three-year deal but he has left the club after two seasons.

The Club confirmed the development on Tuesday as the European transfer window closes.

Oyuncumuz Farouk Miya’ya hizmetlerinden dolayı teşekkür eder, yeni kariyerinde başarılar dileriz. pic.twitter.com/DMC8F1s1g0 — İttifak Holding Konyaspor (@konyaspor) August 31, 2021

Miya had a spectacular run in his first campaign, scoring 8 goals and 3 assists but his progress was disrupted especially in the second season due to injuries.

Reports had linked him with a move to MKE Ankaragucu in the Turkish Second division but the deal did not materialize.

The former Vipers SC talisman has also featured for Standard Liege, Royal Excel Mouscoron, Azerbaijan, FK Sebail and HNK Gorica.