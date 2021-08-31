Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic revealed his heart was in pain over three players whose transfers he feels were not rightly handled.

The Uganda Cranes coach believes that Allan Okello, Muhammad Shaban, and Farouk Miya would be playing in arguably one of the top five leagues in Europe at the moment.

In an extensive interview with Kawowo Sports that is available on our Youtube channel, Micho was responding to a question on why Uganda doesn’t have players in top leagues.

Bruno Metsu (RIP) Credit: File Photo

“In 1999, America was bombing my country and after bombings, I saw one man and his name was Bruno Metsu (RIP), the man who made the Senegal national team what it was sited besides me. When he started speaking, I asked what is this man talking about, but three years later in Korea and Japan, we have seen what Senegal was from his vision,” started Micho.

“In that regard, we need to find way and establish national team desk with a strategy to place players at the right place. In my scouting report about Senegal ahead of our clash in 2013 in the World Cup qualifiers, they had 501 players in Europe, we had none,” he added.

“I will tell you one positive example from outside and one from Uganda.

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA – FEBRUARY 21: Patson Daka of RB Salzburg celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 Second Leg match between RB Salzburg and Club Brugge at Red Bull Arena on February 21, 2019 in Salzburg, Austria. Credit: (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bongarts/Getty Images )

“Patson Daka has gone to Liefering (second division in Austria) for just 3000 Euros; he lifted himself to Salzburg winning U-20 Afcon for Zambia, playing in pieces until he reached the level gradually to the strategy of Fredric Kanoute to become one of the prominent players going to Leicester to play now.

“In the same moment, I was happy in Israel they were calling me and saying they need a player like Timothy Awany. He has gone for same few euros salary but at the peak of his performance, his value rose to 1.5 million euros.

Defender Timothy Awany in action for FC Ashdod (Courtesy Photo)

This is the best way to announce yourself and I urge other players to do that.”

In that regard, the Serbian Wolf believes wrong decisions were made for Miya, Okello, and Shaban as their clubs only looked at the financials side but not the future of the players.

“Uganda has not handled well three arguably the most talented players that have in recent years come – Muhammad Shaban, Allan Okello, and Farouk Miya.

Muhammed Shaban reacts after a missed chance Credit: John Batanudde

“Age mate of Daka, Shaban instead of going to Dinamo Zagreb; one of the biggest factories of players in Europe like Luka Modric, Lovren so many of them where I brought to Onduparaka for 100,000 Euros, it was turned down and he ended up in Morocco.

“Miya instead of going to Salzburg, Vipers offered him to Standard Liege which deal was more economically suitable. In Standard Liege, they were changing coaches and Miya was seen as a player to feel the gap but he was young. It was a good strategy for Vipers, bad one for the player.

Farouk Miya scored at Chan 2016 Credit: Edgar Hamala

“He was supposed to grow gradually at Salzburg and now we would be watching Miya with more footballing confidence and in a better league.

“When Ajax Amsterdam came for 16 year old Okello, I don’t know what happened but he instead went to AC Paradou in Algeria. Since he went there, seventeen players have gone to Europe but not him.

Allan Okello Credit: John Batanudde

“My Ugandan football soul is in pain. If we had handled them differently, they would be in the top five leagues in Europe maybe not in England because of their physic but I believe they could match the technicality of the Spain game.”

Micho also talked about how current Uganda Cranes captain missed a chance to play in Serie A.

“One day, I recommended Okwi to one of the top football agents, Sergio Berti. He came down to Tanzania to watch Simba against Yanga.

“In that game, Okwi scored a hat-trick and also won two penalties as Simba for the first time beat Yanga 5-0. Berti closed his book on the player and recommended a move a Serie A move without trials but somehow, the player opted out.

Emmanuel Okwi Credit: John Batanudde

“In the recent years, he would become the first player to transfer straight from the East African League to a top European league.

“I had lunch with him a few days ago and reminded him of the previous career mistakes he made. It’s painful since he is one of the most intelligent players I have worked with. With him, we can speak football all day.”

Do you agree with Micho’s assertions?