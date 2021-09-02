Kenya takes on Uganda at Nyayo stadium in their first game of the Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

Both teams are seeking to begin the campaign on a winning note.

Micho kicks off his second stint in charge of the Uganda Cranes and will be itching to take the nation to their first ever World Cup finals after he guided the team to their first ever Africa Cup of Nations in 39 years in 2017.

Meanwhile, Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee also has the same ambitions after he also led Kenya to the 2004 Afcon finals.

Kenya left out many senior players from their squad while Micho admitted to leaving out a couple due to Covid19 restrictions by their clubs.

However, both the coaches will have to come up with their A-games if their teams are to take anything away from this marquee rivalry clash.

Joseph Okumu (Kenya) Vs Derrick Nsibambi (Uganda)

Joseph Okumu Credit: John Batanudde

Nsibambi is Micho’s favourites as the centre forward and is expected to make a return to the starting XI after being overlooked as a starter since the Serbian left.

The former KCCA forward is a big threat in the air despite his stature.

But his real strength will be tested against the Kenyans this Thursday as he comes up against Joseph Okumu.

Okumu who plays in Belgium with KAA Gent oozes class and this promises to be a very interesting battle.

Michael Olunga (Kenya) Vs Murushid Jjuuko (Uganda)