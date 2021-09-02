Brian Umony in battles it out against Kenya's Harambe Stars in 2011 Credit: Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kenya takes on Uganda at Nyayo stadium in their first game of the Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

Both teams are seeking to begin the campaign on a winning note.

Micho kicks off his second stint in charge of the Uganda Cranes and will be itching to take the nation to their first ever World Cup finals after he guided the team to their first ever Africa Cup of Nations in 39 years in 2017.

Meanwhile, Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee also has the same ambitions after he also led Kenya to the 2004 Afcon finals.

Kenya left out many senior players from their squad while Micho admitted to leaving out a couple due to Covid19 restrictions by their clubs.

However, both the coaches will have to come up with their A-games if their teams are to take anything away from this marquee rivalry clash.

Joseph Okumu (Kenya) Vs Derrick Nsibambi (Uganda)

Nsibambi is Micho’s favourites as the centre forward and is expected to make a return to the starting XI after being overlooked as a starter since the Serbian left.

The former KCCA forward is a big threat in the air despite his stature.

But his real strength will be tested against the Kenyans this Thursday as he comes up against Joseph Okumu.

Okumu who plays in Belgium with KAA Gent oozes class and this promises to be a very interesting battle.

Michael Olunga (Kenya) Vs Murushid Jjuuko (Uganda)

Olunga is arguably the best centre forward in the region and has garnered experience from playing in Sweden, Spain, Japan and now Qatar.

He is Harambee stars’ go to man in attack but comes up against an experienced Murushid Jjuuko who is Uganda’s rock at the heart of defence.

Olunga is big, fast, quick thinking and has a fierce shot and Jjuuko has to keenly watch him throughout in what is expected to be the battles of battles at Nyayo.

Kenneth Muguna (Kenya) Vs Khalid Aucho (Uganda)

Both are former Gor Mahia players and are fans’ favourites in Kenya.

Muguna will ride on his recent performances that earned him a move to Azam FC.

Mulee will rely heavily on Muguna to break through Micho’s well setup defensive wall with his quick passing and efficient ball control.

He will lock horns with Aucho in the centre of the park. With Taddeo Lwanga out the Cranes game, Aucho alongside probably Iguma will try to impose themselves on the game.

If Iguma doesn’t start in the middle, Aucho will have to bear the bulk of the responsibility in the centre. He will have to sit deep and allow Moses Waiswa to move higher up the pitch

Marcelo Ouma (Kenya) Vs Milton Kariisa (Uganda)

Karisa will be one of the key players for Uganda against Kenya down the right flank if preffered ahead of Ibrahim Oriti.

The trio of Karisa, Okwi and Nsibambi will be key if Uganda is to score away in Nyayo.

Ouma will be tasked with the job of stopping Karisa on the right in a key duel.

Ouma has continued to grow his game with his impeccable performances at AIK in Sweden, and has established himself as an undisputed starter under Mulee.

Ouma will have to put up another strong performance against Karisa, as any slip-up could be punished by the Vipers’ speedy winger.

Haruna Shakava (Kenya) Vs Emmanuel Okwi (Uganda)

It will be quite fascinating to see who comes out on top in this exhilarating clash at Nyayo stadium.

Both are experienced heads with Okwi Uganda’s biggest attacking asset while Shakava is a good game reader with quick decision making.

