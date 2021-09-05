Uganda showed a lot of intent against Kenya in their second ODI game cruising to a 9 wicket win in a one-sided encounter.

Both sides made wholesome changes with Kenya leaving out all their senior players due to a few pains while the home side also went for experience over youth. Ronak Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, Saud Islam, Charles Waiswa, and Jonathan Ssebanja were introduced into the side.

Kenya won the toss and chose to bat first a decision that totally backfired on them as the hosts were more determined with the ball. Charles Waiswa and Jonathan Ssebanja bowled consistently in the channel which brought results with the visitors 55/5 inside 18 overs. There was no repair work for team Kenya as they folded for 85 all out in 28 overs.

The evergreen Charles Waiswa picked up 4/15 in his 7 overs with backup from Jonathan Ssebanja (2/10) and Dinesh Nakrani (2/35).