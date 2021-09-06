Lady Doves’ quest to play at the inaugural edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League came to an end on Monday after suffering defeat to Commerical Bank of Ethiopia (CBE).

Despite putting up a spirited fight in the semifinals of the CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers, the Ugandan representatives got eliminated.

Normal time ended in a one-all draw but CBE won 5-3 in the penalty shootout to progress to the finals.

Leading goal scorer at the qualification phase Loza Abera fired CBE into an early lead, scoring in the 8th minute to take her goal tally to 13.

However, Ikwaput levelled matters in the second half from a well taken free kick to force the game into extra time and eventually kicks from the spot.

In the tense penalty shootout, it was midfielder Sarah Nakuya who fired wide hence helping the Ethiopian outfit. Ikwaput, Joweria Nagadya and Norah Alupo converted their kicks.

On the other hand, CBE were perfect with Abera, Aregash Tadesse, Birtukan Ware, Alemnesh Asefa and Ymisrach Lakew Legese all scoring.

The final to determine the team that will represent CECAFA at the final tournament will therefore be between CBE and Vihiga Queens from Kenya.

The two teams faced off in the group phase and CBE won the contest 4-1.

Lady Doves will also face Simba Queens in the third place play off slated for Saturday at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi. The group game ended in a barren stalemate.