The Uganda national ladies cricket team, newly baptized as the Victoria Pearls, will be representing Uganda at the T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Botswana from September 7-20 as they fight for the single African slot at the Global Qualifiers.

The team has spent three weeks in camp fine-tuning their skills ahead of this tournament and the newly appointed head coach Suraj Karavadra is confident the ladies will come back champions just like they did in 2017.