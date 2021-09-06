The Silverbacks of Uganda played their best basketball thus far, reaching the quarterfinal on their third appearance at the continental championship.

Despite not having prepared for the tournament in form of a training camp, the team strung together a 2-2 record.

James Okello who logged 23 minutes in the quarterfinal match-up against Cape Verde says the team did its best but didn’t shy away from the fact that the team didn’t prepare for the tournament.

“I don’t think we missed anything, we went on court and gave all we had to give. The boys fought, they fought so hard.

“The coach gave all his best so I don’t think there’s anything short we left back, we all gave our best given the fact that we didn’t have enough time to prepare, problems behind the scenes that you guys cant see.

“We just have to prepare better next time get support earlier maybe we will go further and we will probably get to the finals or even win, why not?” said Okello.

The City Oilers center who also played his best game at the tournament against Cape Verde shared the reason behind that performance.

“I was personally fired up for this game and I wanted to take my team to the next level so I just sat back and thought of what I could give my team, what they need exactly from me and I think as a person I gave it all, all what they needed. I prepared very well, mentally physically just that the ball didn’t bounce our way but I think I was better prepared for this game.”

Okello’s next assignment with the national side will be the world cup qualifiers that start in November.