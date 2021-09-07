FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers – Group E

Uganda Cranes 0-0 Mali Les Aigles

For the second consecutive match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Uganda Cranes failed to find the back of the net nor concede.

Uganda Cranes’ goal-less draw with Mali Les Aigles during a Group E match at St Mary’s Stadium, Wakiso on Monday, 7th September 2021 left more questions than answers for the country seeking their debut appearance at the treasured FIFA World Cup.

A heavy rainstorm at the start of the game completely changed the game plan for these two sides as the ball movement was also affected.

Uganda Cranes endured the final 25 minutes of the game a man less following the sending off of Express defender Murushid Juuko for elbowing the big man Ibrahima Kone.

Charles Blonde Traore jumps in an aerial contest against Uganda’s Derrick Nsibambi

Mali posed lots of questions to the Uganda Cranes team with RB Leipzig player Amadou Haidara, Stade Rennais’ Hamari Traoré, and second-half substitute Adama Traore of Hatayspor in Turkey causing all sorts of trouble.

Uganda Cranes’ best moments came from set-pieces; first in the opening half when Isaac Muleme’s free-kick was parried away for a corner kick by TP Mazembe goalkeeper Ibrahim Bosso Mounkoro in the 33rd minute.

Then Mounkoro was also called upon to push away Mustafa Kizza’s similar attempt with 13 minutes to play.

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic was humbled for the point earned over a very physical and experienced Malian side.

“We march on with a point from the game played under very harsh conditions and a red card to Murushid Juuko. We need to be more effective in attack. The planning process for the Rwanda doubleheader in October starts immediately,” Micho stated.

The Serbian gave right back Innocent Wafula his debut on the senior national team.

Mali maintains the Group E leadership status with four points. Kenya and Uganda have two points apiece as Rwanda is bottom with one.

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Mali

Team Line Ups:

Uganda Cranes XI: Isima Bin Rashid Watenga (G.K), Denis Iguma, Isaac Muleme, Enock Walusimbi, Murushid Juuko, Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Milton Karisa, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain), Derrick Nsibambi, Joseph Benson Ochaya

Subs: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Innocent Wafula Esimu, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Abdul Aziizi Kayondo, Ibrahim Orit, Richard Basangwa, Steven Desse Mukwala, Yunus Sentamu, Mustafa Kizza, Moses Waiswa Ndohondi, Kenneth Semakula

Head coach: Milutin Sredojevic

Mali XI

Mali Eagles XI: Ibrahim Bosso Mounkoro (G.K), Hamari Traoré, Charles Blonda Traoré, Falaye Sacko, Boubakar “Kiki” Kouyaté, Diadie Samassekou, Amadou Haidara, Mohamed Camara, Moussa Doumbia, Adama Traore, Ibrahima Koné

Subs: Mohamed Naire (G.K), Ismael Diarra Diawara, Mamadou Fofana, Senou Coulibaly, Mahame Siby, Aliou Dieng, Cheick Doucoure, Adama Traore, Kouame Nguessan Romimgue, Hamidou Sinayoko, Lassine Sinayoko, Mammadou Doucoure

Head coach: Mohamed Magassouba