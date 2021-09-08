The Cricket Cranes completed a famous series win against rivals Kenya in the one-day games, a great confidence booster for Coach Laurence Mahatlane and his team.

Kenya and Uganda are in the same group for the ICC Challenge League and with the second round scheduled for Hong Kong in December, both sides will take the notes from the tournament seriously.

For the Cricket Cranes Head Coach Laurence Mahatlane, the series has given him an opportunity to have a look at this entire squad in international cricket. The 20 players selected for the One Day games were each given an opportunity apart from Richard Agamire and Gerald Mubiru but with Uganda losing the first game the stakes were high for the second game with no room for experimenting.