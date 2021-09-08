2021 African Nations Volleyball Championship:

Uganda 3-1 Burkina Faso (25-15, 25-18, 26-28, 25-13)

Uganda national volleyball team (men) kicked off the 2021 African Nations Volleyball Championship in style with a commanding 3-1 win over West Africans Burkina Faso in pool A at the Kigali Arena, Rwanda on Tuesday, 7th September.

Uganda won three of the four sets played; 25-15, 25-18 and 25-13 as the West Africans managed to take one set 26-28.

The East African representatives served off the game brilliantly with a great performance in the opening two sets 25-15 and 25-18.

Daudi Okello gets ready to serve the ball

Burkina Faso rallied back to pull back and recover with victory in third set 26-28 and force a decider that Uganda easily won 25-13 to record the opening win at the championship.

Uganda head coach Shilla Omuriwe Buyungo saluted the charges for the brave performance.

“We are very excited about our win in the first game against Burkina Faso. The players had a great performance with a solid opening and fine ending” Omuriwe said after the game.

Shilla Omuriwe Buyungo, Uganda national volleyball team head coach

Emma Elanyu receives the ball in the match action against Burkina Faso at the Kigali Sports Arena, Rwanda

Team Uganda players celebrate after their victory over Burkina Faso

Next in pipeline:

Uganda faces East African neighbors Burundi in their next game on Thursday, 9th September 2021 before winding up with the hosts Rwanda as the quest to qualify for the quarter finals intensifies.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter finals.

The African Nations Volleyball Championship double as the 2022 World Championship Zonal Qualifiers.

Uganda Volleyball Team delegation

Uganda Team Vs Burkina Faso:

Smith Okumu, Samuel Engwau, Benard Malinga, Daudi Okello, George Aporu, Gedion Angiro

Liberoes: Emmanuel Elanyu and Sharif Nabangi

Tournament Pools: