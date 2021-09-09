Uganda’s campaign at the ICC Women’s Africa T20 World Cup qualifiers got off a bad start, losing by 4 runs to Namibia.

In a battle of the top sides in Group B, Uganda won the toss and chose to field first in overcast conditions.

The decision was backed up by the bowling with Namibia reduced to 1/2 within two overs.

However, some lose bowling let off the Namibian ladies as they were able to recover and post a commanding 105/4 in 20 overs.

Stephanie Nampiina was the pick of the Ugandan bowlers with 1/16 in 4 overs with Consy Aweko, Evelyn Anyipo, and Janet Mbabazi the other wicket-takers.

In the chase, Uganda was so slow out of the blocks getting only 12 runs in the power play.

The recovery job was done by the middle order combination of Captain Immaculate Nakisuyi (36) and Esther Iloku (22) as Uganda dragged the game back.

However, the fall of Immaculate Nakisuyi with over 20 runs still required for the win made things complicated as the tail couldn’t knock over the required runs as the Victoria Pearls fell short by 4 runs.

A very close game in the end but leaves Uganda with a lot of work to do if they are to make the finals of the tournament.

If they win their remaining games they should be able to get the semifinals but means they will face the top side from the other group.

Uganda will take a rest tomorrow and will play Sierra Leone on Saturday.