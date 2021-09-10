CAF Champions League (Preliminary Round, 1st Leg)

Express (Uganda) 1-1 Al Merrikh (Sudan) – 1st Half

Express Football Club and Sudan’s opponents Al Merrikh are tied one goal apiece by close of business for the opening half during the CAF Champions League preliminary round duel at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The home side got the lead through forward Erick Kambale as early as the 6th minute before Bakri Abd Elgadir’s equalizer off a deflected effort with 7 minutes to end the opening stanza.

Kambale beat goalkeeper Salman Monged Elneel Abuzaid from close range after Martin Kizza had headed the ball in his path.

Kizza’s assist followed a long ball played from the backline.

Express Football Club players celebrate Erick Kambale’s goal at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (Credit: John Batanudde)

With the opening half coming to an end, Al Merrikh replied in the same currency.

Elgadir headed into the up-right of the Express goal net off a corner kick by Tony Omayarue.

Moments before Al Merrikh’s equalizer, Express had missed the opportunity to double their lead when Muzamiru Mutyaba set up Yaya Kakooza but the latter’s shot razed off the crossbar in the 31st minute.

Erick Kambale jumps high to head the ball (Credit: John Batanudde)

By and large, the home side has been dominant for long spells of the first 45 minutes.

There are no changes so far in the half but it is most likely that both sides will ring a couple of amendments on their respective teams in the subsequent half.

Express XI Vs Al Merrikh (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

Express XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Enock Walusimbi (Captain), Arthur Kiggundu, Isa Lumu, Murushid Juuko, Daniel Shabena, Yaya Kakooza, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Martin Kizza, Erick Kambale

Subs: Denis Otim (G.K), Denis Mubuya, Joseph Akandwanaho, Charles Musiige, John Byamukama, Abel Eturude, George Senkaaba, John Byamukama

Al Merrikh XI Vs Express (Credit: John Batanudde)

Al Merrikh XI: Salman Monged Elneel Abuzaid (G.K), Ahmed Ahmed, Suliman Amir Kamal, Ahmed Mohamed, Mahmoud Nemer Salaheldin, Musa Mahjoub Dhiya, Mohamed Hashim Mohamed Idris, Elsamani Saadelin, Hussein Nooh Al-Gozoli, Bakri Abd Elgadir, Tony Edjomariegwe Omayarue

Subs: Mohamed Mustafa Mohamed (G.K), Mohamed Alrashed Mahamoud, Wagdi Awad Abd Alla, Ahmed Hamed Mahmoud, Tajeldin Elnour Badawi, Ahmed Yousif, Abd Elrahman Esihag Hassan