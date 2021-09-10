Martin Kizza and Eric Kambale scored in either half as Express beat Al Merrikh 2-1 at in the first leg of the first round of the Caf Champions League 2020/21.

The Red Eagles had a decent game but were wasteful especially in the opening quarter of the game.

Here is how we rated each player on the day as the team played their first champions league in more than two decades.

Joel Mutakubwa 6.0: Dealt well with crosses and was calm all afternoon even under pressure.

Enock Walusimbi 6.0: Caught out of position on a few times in the first half but his recovery was good.

Arthur Kiggundu 6.0: He nearly cost his side when he failed to clear the lines late on but otherwise, was solid though provided less going forward.

Murushid Jjuuko 5.0: Takes a blame for the goal his side conceded as he lost concentration after a burst up with referee. Besides, he defended well.

Isa Lumu 6.5: A colossus at the heart of defence and his take no prisoners approach gave no chances for Al Merrikh forwards to settle on the ball.

Mahad Kakooza 6.0: A workaholic in the middle of the pack and always willing to play a forward pass.

Daniel Shabena 5.0: Started slow and had a couple of misplaced passes but later grew into the game.

Muzamiru Mutyaba 7.0: Surprising that he was substituted five minutes after the interval. Neat and tidy with the ball at his feet and split the Al Merrikh defence with exciting passes.

Eric Kambale 7.5: Set the tone with a good goal from a typical Express move that he initiated from his own half. Drew the opposition defence to him always and created space for his teammates with his nice hold up play.

Godfrey Lwesibawa 7.0: Set up the winner with an exquisite pass but could have hurt the opponents more with his directness which he didn’t do often.

Martin Kizza 8.0: A goal and an assist make him the standout player on the afternoon. Nevertheless, his strange decision making at times infuriated the hosts’ bench.

Subs

George Ssenkaaba 5.0: Won a couple of free kicks with his neat hold up play after coming on for Mutyaba.

Joseph Akandwanaho 5.0: Missed a good opportunity to head home when a third goal could have surely killed the tie.

Byamukama Tooki 5.0: Dictated tempo of the game with his play but wasted a good chance from a free kick.

Charles Musiige N/a