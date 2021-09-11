Scottish Premier League 2021: Motherwell 2-0 Aberdeen

Motherwell overcame visiting Aberdeen 2-0 during the Scottish Premier League contest on Saturday, 11th September 2021 at the 13, 677 seater Fir Park Stadium.

Van Veen and Juhani Ojala scored in familiar fashion (headers) during the two different halves of this match day five game.

Bevis Mugabi (fourth from the left) celebrates with Motherwell teammates against Aberdeen (Credit: Motherwell FC Media)

Veen opened the scoring with a brilliant header off Kaiyne Woolery’s great cross in the 26th minute.

The scorer then turned provider with another bullet header from Ojala 14 minutes into the final stanza of the game.

Uganda Cranes defender Bevis Mugabi featured for the entire duration of the game and had a gallant display throughout.

In a special appreciative message, Mugabi lauded the fans for this brave performance and maximum points reaped.

Fans were unreal once again! +3 Bevis Mugabi, Motherwell Defender

Motherwell XI Vs Aberdeen (Credit: Motherwell FC Media)

We are delighted. We had to work hard to achieve it but we were willing to put that work in. Graham Alexander, Motherwell Manager

Mugabi and the Motherwell teammates will now visit leaders Rangers on Sunday, 19th September 2021 at the Ibrox Stadium during match day six.

On the subsequent match day, Motherwell hosts Ross County on Saturday, 25th September 2021 at the Fir Park.

Founded in 1886, Motherwell is now fourth on the 12 team league standings with 10 points off 5 matches.

Since inception, Motherwell has won the Scottish premiership once in 1931-32 season.