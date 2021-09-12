Cricket Cranes captain Brian Masaba has been ruled out of the remainder of the Pearl of Africa T20 Series due to a hamstring injury.

The injury that was sustained during the One Day series and has been troubling the skipper. Gerald Mubiru has been named as his replacement for the rest of the series.

Deus Muhumuza has been named as the stand-in Captain of the side for the rest of the series.

Uganda will take on Nigeria tomorrow in a doubleheader as both sides look to make the finals of the tournament.

Brian Masaba will be racing against time as the T20 Africa Qualifiers in Kigali are only a few weeks away. The damage on the injury will be known on Wednesday after the doctor’s review of the MRI scans.

The Pearl of Africa T20 Series started on 10th September and Uganda has so far won one game against Nigeria and lost one to Kenya.