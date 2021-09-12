The Uganda Senior Women National Football Team (The Crested Cranes) has on Saturday kicked off preparations for the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship.

The Championship will run between 28th September to 9th October in Port Elizabeth, South Africa and Uganda will be one of the three guest teams. The others are South Sudan and Tanzania.

Under the guidance of new coach George Lutalo, the team of 25 players entered residential camp at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Lutalo confirmed that the five players from Lady Doves FC have been given three days to rest and will join the team on Monday.

The five players include Fazila Ikwaput, Reticia Nabbosa, Norah Alupo, Spencer Nakacwa and Daisy Nakaziro

“Lady Doves FC has been representing Uganda at the just concluded CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers and we decided to allow the players some time to rest before joining us. The five players will join the rest of the team on Monday.” noted Lutalo.

The coach also confirmed that Yudaya Nakayenze and Natasha Shiraz will join the team at a later date.

Forwards Sandra Nabweteme and Laki Otandeka who play for Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar (Iceland) and New Jersey Copa FC, (USA) respectively are already part of the team in Njeru.

This is the second time that the Crested Cranes will play at the COSAFA Women’s Championship. The first appearance came three years ago.

Crested Cranes players in camp

Goalkeepers

Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Elsie Najjemba (Rines WFC), Gloria Namakula (Tooro Queens FC)

Defenders

Viola Namuddu (Makerere University WFC), Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Eunice Ariokot (Olila High School WFC), Bridget Nabisaalu (She Corporate FC), Phoebe Banura (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Justin Kizza Najjuko (She Maroons FC), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC)

Midfielders

Joan Naggayi (She Maroons FC), Rhoda Nanziri (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Kautharah Naluyima (She Maroons FC), Sheebah Zalwango (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), Phiona Nabbumba (She Corporate FC), Grace Nassongo (Amuria High School FC), Amina Nababi (Makerere University WFC), Resty Kobusobozi (Tooro Queens FC), Anita Namata (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC)

Forwards

Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Sharon Naddunga (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens FC), Sandra Nabweteme (Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar, Iceland), Laki Otandeka (New Jersey Copa FC, USA)