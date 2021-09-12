Israeli Premier League: Meccabi Netanya 1-3 Hapoel Nof Hagalil

Hapoel Nof Hagalil out-muscled Meccabi Netanya 3-1 on the road during the Israeli Premier League at the Netanya stadium on Saturday, 11th September 2021.

Uganda Cranes midfielder William Kizito Luwagga scored the third goal for the victors on the day.

Luwagga’s goal arrived on the stroke of full time thanks to the donkey work of Vicky Kahlan.

This goal had followed the two earlier strikes from Yevgeny Berkman (45th minute) and Autumn Nachmani (47th minute).

Yaniv Mizrahi got the consolation for Meccabi Netanya in the 83rd minute.

Luwagga had replaced Kwan Freiter at the start of the final 45 minutes during his his second appearance at the club.

Two weeks ago, he had made his debut during the goal-less draw with Hapoel Jerusalem.

Next in the pipeline:

Christened as “Nazareth Illi”, Hapoel Nof Hagalil who are managed by Yaron Hochenboim faces Ashdod Sports Club on Saturday 18th September 2021.

For starters, Ashdod is home to two other Ugandans; forward Fahad Aziizi Bayo and Timothy Denis Awany.