CAF Confederation Cup (Preliminary Round, 1st Leg):

URA (Uganda) 2-0 Ethiopian Bunna (Ethiopia) – Half time

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club takes a 2-0 lead to the half time recess against Ethiopian Bunna during the opening leg of the CAF Confederation Cup (preliminary round) at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Sunday.

Forward Steven Desse Mukwala’s brace give the tax collectors the command after the opening 45 minutes on the sunny evening.

The first of Mukwala’s two goals has been a header off another headed assist from new recruit Viane Ssekajugo in the 22nd minute.

The second goal was a curler from30 yards past the diving goalkeeper Abel Mamo Gebreyohans with 8 minutes to play.

The Ethiopians have been harmless despite enjoying a lion’s share of the ball possession.

The visitors started the game on a low tempo with their star player Gudisa Mekonen injured in the third minute.

Gudisa returned to the field of play after medication.

URA’s first attack came in the 5th minute with a long ball from Ashraf Mandela finding Mukwala in off-side position.

Two minutes later, Ahmed Nasir Abubeker had a shot blocked from 35 yards.

Bunna maintained their confidence on the ball and in the 10th minute, captain Gamo had a distant shot collected by URA goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi

URA’s Mandela tried from distance but the effort flew over the bar

On the quarter hour mark, URA captain Shafik Kagimu shot narrowly wide of goal from 20 yards.

It was Kagimu again after 20 minutes, releasing Mukwala but a poor first touch for the latter denied URA an opportunity to shoot to the opposition.

Moments later, Kagimu laid the ball from the left for Cromwel Rwothomio but goalkeeper Abel Mamo Gebreyohas was quicker off the line to tame the threat

Mukwala broke the deadlock with a well-timed header in the 22nd minute.

This followed a decent cross from the left by Derrick Ndahiiro towards Ssekajugo who set up Mukwala with a header.

Five minutes later, Mukwala missed an opportunity to double the score but he miskicked the ball from close range.

With ten minutes to end the opening half, midfielder Saidi Kyeyune had a corner kick well defended by Tonjo Asrat.

Mukwala made it two with a quality curler from 25 yards after a good swung in cross from the right by Mandela.

Derrick Ndahiro in action against Ethiopian Coffee at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (Credit: John Batanudde)

The visitors were forced into a substitution when Zalaka Alazare was introduced for Mekonen Gudisa Mikeyas in the 39th minute.

URA goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi pocketed William Solomon Tesfay’s curler from the right flank and Haile Gebretinsae Gebrekirstos shot away off target moments later.

The only caution of the first half came on the stroke of half time for Solomon Tefesse Shewamene.

There is still plenty to play for in the closing 45 minutes of the game whose return leg will be played next Saturday at the Bahir Dar International Stadium.

URA XI Vs Ethiopian Coffee (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

URA XI: Alionzi Nafian Legason (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Derrick Ndhiro, Hudu Mulikyi, Najib Fesali, Patrick Paul Mbowa, Saidi Kyeyune, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (Captain), Cromwel Rwothomio, Steven Desse Mukwala, Viane Ssekajugo

Subs: James Alitho (G.K), Joackiam Ojera, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Living Kabon, Ivan Sserubiri, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Ronald Kigongo, Ibrahim Dada, Faruku Katongole

Ethiopian Coffee XI (Credit: John Batanudde)

Ethiopian Bunna (Coffee XI): Abel Mamo Gebreyohas (G.K), Abebe Tilahun Feyissa, Wondeminhe Dereji Shewamene, Haile Gebretinsae Gebrekirstos, Asrat Tonjo Toylo, Solomon Shewamene Tefesse, Amanuel Yohannes Gamo (Captain), William Solomon Tesfay, Ahmed Nasir Abubeker, Yalem Debalke Endale, Mekonen Gudisa Mikeyas

Subs: Bereket Amare Kidanu (G.K), Abel Endale Gizaw, Meta Tediros, Redwan Ahmed, Seyoum Tesfaye Moges, Alazare Zalaka, Robel Bahta, Alemu Yeabkal, Nathnael Abreha

Match officials: