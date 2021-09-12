Steven Mukwala scored a double as URA edged visitors Ethiopian Coffee 2-1 to earn a narrow advantage in the Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg.

The Tax collectors will have their work cut out in the return leg but here we rate how each player fared at the St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende turf.

Alionzi Nafian 6.0: Alert when called upon as he made two good saves and had little to do with the goal he conceded.

Ashraf Mandela 5.0: Poor at both ends. Sloppy at the back and his crosses were wanting when he ventured forward.

Derrick Ndahiro 6.5: Not a bad show on his debut as he was one of the few URA players willing to press opponents. Charged forward on a few occasions especially in the second half.

Feisal Najib 6.0: Started ahead of Nyakoojo and was comfortable playing from the back. Could have done better with the way him and partner defended for the visitors’ goal.

Hudu Muliki 5.0: Afraid to build from the back as he launched long balls needlessly. He didn’t do enough as the visitors got a vital away goal.

Paul Mbowa 6.0: Often disciplined as the anchor-man but afraid to advance even URA had possession.

Said Kyeyune 5.5: Impressed in the first half but was a no show in the second half. Looked frustrated with his teammates often and it’s a shock that he played the whole game.

Shafik Kagimu 6.0: A quiet performance from the skipper as he was afraid to take risks. Appeared to struggle through injury until he was substituted.

Cromwell Rwothomio 5.0: Isolated as the centre forward and rarely picked by his teammates even when his runs appeared timely and excellent.

Steven Mukwala 7.0: Won the game with two good goals but struggled in the second half when the visitors took full control of the game.

Viane Ssekajugo 6.0: Two assists on the debut but looked on the fringes often as an inverted winger.

Substitutes

Ivan Sserubiri 5.0: Struggled with the tempo when Ethiopian Coffee was in possession.

Joackim Ojera 3.0: Poor decision making.

Kabon Living N/a: Late cameo