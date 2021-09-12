The Victoria Pearls of Uganda got off the mark in Botswana with a 43-run win against Nigeria.

The result though doesn’t tell the whole story because Uganda was on the back foot for most of the time during their innings.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bat but was put on the back foot immediately with some disciplined bowling from Nigeria.

The opening duo of Rachel Ntono and Proscovia Alako was sent back to the changing room in quick succession leaving Uganda railing at 6/2 and it was left to team Captain Immaculate Nakisuyi (29) to do some recovery job. Stephanie Nampiina (22) and Irene Alumo (21) though made the difference late on in the innings to help Uganda post a respectable total of 104/8.

Nigeria started well in the chase moving at 4 runs every over but once they lost their first wicket in the 5th over, it all went downhill from there as poor communication led to the team losing five wickets via run out with Stephanie Nampiina (2/12) and Consy Aweko (2/7) doing the rest of the cleanup job.

Nigeria was eventually bundled out for just 61 all out.

It was a good win for the Victoria Pearls as they continue to focus on making the knock-out stage.

The team will take on Cameroon tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon.