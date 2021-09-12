The gulf in class between the East Africans and West Africans was evident in the margin of defeat Uganda inflicted on Cameroon.

The Victoria Pearls of Uganda defeated Cameroon by 156 runs in a game that was one-sided.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bat first. Coach Suraj Karavadra gave wicketkeeper Kevin Awino a chance at the top of the order and she didn’t disappoint with a patient 34 in a second-wicket 100 run partnership stand with Rita Musamali (59).

There were contributions from Proscovia Alako (31) at the top of the order, Captain Immaculate Nakisuyi (21), and 35 extras as Uganda put on their highest total at the tournament (190) for a loss of six wickets.

In defense of their total, Uganda allowed Cameroon a few moments especially with the pace bowling but once the game was slowed down by Consy Aweko and Stephanie Nampiina, it was game over for the West Africans.

Aweko finished the game with the best figures of 3/4 including a hattrick and the player of the match award. Irene Alumo didn’t concede a run in her two-over spell while debutant Patricia Malemikia (1/12), Stephanie Nampiina (1/9), and Immaculate Nakisuyi (1/4) each picked up a wicket as Uganda romped to a huge 156-run win.

It is now back-to-back wins for Uganda as they look to make the semifinals of the tournament.

Uganda is temporarily on top of Group B but has played a game more than their close rivals Namibia who are in second. The top 2 sides will go through to the semifinals.