Returning Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan has vowed to repay the faith vested unto him for the third time.

The experienced goalkeeper penned a two year deal (2021-2023) and has promised to win trophies at the 13 time Uganda Premier League champions as well as beautiful football (Kawoowo).

In an exclusive interview with the club media, the drop ball specialist who is also great at game reading openly expressed his gratitude upon returning “home” following the expiry of his tenure at AFC Leopards (Kenya).

Benjamin Ochan gestures after inking the dotted lines on his employment contract at KCCA Football Club (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

I am happy to be back. I want to win with KCCA FC. Could be the League or the Cup. The fans should expect beautiful football because we want to get back at the top. Benjamin Ochan,, KCCA goalkeeper

Return to childhood club:

Ochan has once again re-echoed his undying love for KCCA, a club that he grew up supporting with passion and due diligence.

As a senior player and his unquestionable religious faith, he has also promised to guide the junior players at all times

This is the team I grew up supporting, I have won things here and I hope I can win a few more. I am excited to get started. The team has a number of youngsters now compared to then and they need to be guided. Being one of the senior players in the team I will be able to offer the guidance to the lads. Benjamin Ochan, KCCA Goalkeeper

Benjamin Ochan brings the worthy experience between the goal posts at KCCA (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Ochan returns to Lugogo for his third stint. The first was in 2008/9, the second in 2015/18 and now the third 2021/23.

He has previously worked with manager Morley Byekwaso at Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU) in 2013/14 season and during his second stint as a KCCA FC player in 2015/18.

Ochan left KCCA FC in January 2018 and joined Kabwe Warriors in Zambia.

He later joined AFC Leopards on a two year deal from 2019/21.

His youth career started at Entebbe Young Academy, Kampala Kids League (KKL) and Danish outfit Aarhus Gymnastikforening (2007).

Benjamin Ochan signed a two year deal at KCCA Football Club during his third stint at the club (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Successful script:

Ochan is a winner and a victory of all sorts. As a teenager, he won as many trophies on the domestic (Shell and City Tyres U-14 tourneys) and global stage with KKL in the Tivoli and Gothia youth tournaments.

He has two Uganda Premier League titles (2015-16 and 2016-2017 seasons) with KCCA.

He had earlier guided Sports Club Victoria University to the CECAFA Nile Basin Cup in 2014.

Ochan also won the Uganda Cup in 2016-2017 season with KCCA as the second vice captain.

In 2017, Ochan saved two penalties against Egyptian side Al Masry and scored the winner as KCCA made the group stages of CAF Confederation Cup for the very first time.

Denis Okot shields his goalkeeper against Benjamin Ochan

Other signings:

He joins midfielder Yassar Mugerwa, left back Brian Majwega, Brian Kayanja (forward), Emmanuel Wasswa (midfielder), Geoffrey Wasswa (defender), Usama Arafati (attacker), Innocent Wafula (right back), Rogers Mato (attacker) and the Ochan entity, Derrick (goalkeeper).

The club also promoted youngsters Elvis Mwanje and Juma Ibrahim from the junior ranks.

Meanwhile, the club confirmed the departure of Moses Aliro, Samuel Kato Nemeyimana, Filbert Obenchan, Moses Kalanzi, Hassan Matovu (goalkeeper) and lately Juma Balinya.

Former captain Charles Lukwago is on his way to Ethiopian side, St George.