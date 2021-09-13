Match Summary

Nigeria 123/8

Uganda 124/2

Uganda won by 8 wickets

The only thing that didn’t go Deus Muhumuza’s way on debut was the toss but the rest of the morning went according to the script for the Cricket Cranes in Entebbe against Nigeria.

In the third game for the Cricket Cranes in the Pearl of Africa T2O Series, Nigeria won the toss and elected to bat. Deus Muhumuza was in charge of the team for the first time after an injury forced Brian Masaba to miss the rest of the series.

There was a debut for Cricket Cranes batsman Simon Ssesazi who was making his T20i debut for Uganda.

Nigeria was not given a chance to get their game going with only Oluwasesan Adedeji (34) and Peter Aho (44) the only two batsmen who managed to get double figures as the Cricket Cranes restricted the West Africans to 124 to win in their 20 overs.

Henry Ssenyondo (3/15) was the pick of the bowlers with Frank Akankwasa (1/31) and Deus Muhumuza (1/15) playing the supporting cast.

In the chase, Simon Ssesazi (62) and Saud Islam ensured that there were no hiccups as they combined for an opening partnership of 103 runs. Despite losing both openers, the result was made sure of by Dinesh Nakrani and Riazat Ali Shah.

The Cricket Cranes will be in action again on Wednesday as they take on neighbours Kenya.