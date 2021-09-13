StarTimes Uganda Premier League entity Onduparaka Football Club has signed a 17 year old midfielder James Jarieko.

Jarieko penned a two year deal at the club christened as “The Catarpillars” from bitter sworn rivals Paidha Black Angels.

The West Nile based club officially announced the arrival of the youngster on Monday, 13th September 2021 via their official social media platforms.

Jarieko James ~ The Brief



The 17year old midfielder joins us for 2 years from Paidha Black Angels where he scored 18 goals in 21 games. Also featured for Bul FC netting 16 times in 13 outings in the FUFA Junior League. He is regular in the national U-17.#AmaOnduparaka pic.twitter.com/HwboDUSOx9 — Onduparaka FC (@OnduparakaFC1) September 13, 2021

Jarieko is represented by fast sprouting Sepuya Inc Agency which is managed by former Uganda Cranes international Andrew Eugene Sepuya.

He is a product of the FUFA Juniors League having scored 18 goals in 21 games for Paidha Black Angels Junior Team.

He has also featured for Bul Junior Team, scoring as many as 16 goals in 13 games.

He is also a member of the Uganda U-17 national team (The Cubs).

It has been revealed that Onduparaka already agreed terms with George Lutalo as head coach to take over from Joseph Harold Mutyaba whose employment contract was terminated.

Onduparaka also secured the services of former captain Muhammed Shaban from Vipers on a two year deal.

Released:

The Catarpillars released very many players ranging from Noel Nasasira, Moses Okot, Living Kabong, Oscar Agaba to Augustine Opoka, Najib Tusaba Gwaidho, Hakim Magombe, Ali Mukiibi, Amis Thiago Muwonge, Augustine Akoch, Shaban Wasswa, Denis Kaka Andama, Mahadi Ajobe to Med Kyeline