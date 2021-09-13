There was drama when URA hosted Ethiopian Coffee in the first leg of the preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup as both teams didn’t have coaches in the dugout.

Unlike the Express-Al Merrikh game where assistants were allowed to issue instructions on the touchline, none was allowed on Sunday.

According to Caf, none had coaches with qualification to the competition standards.

Despite Timbe being a Caf A licensed holder, he was also not permitted until the last few minutes of the game.

“The confirmation of my registration came in late,” Timbe told the media after the game.

Kawowo Sports reliably understands that URA had initially appointed Timbe as just a team manager and Simeon Masaba (a Caf C license holder) as the coach.

It wasn’t until his role on the team was defined as a coach that he was granted permission to sit on the bench which only happened a few minutes to the final whistle.

Meanwhile, the gaffer wasn’t impressed as much with his charges’ display despite the narrow advantage.

“I would want the whole team to work as a unit but that wasn’t the case,” he stated.

“Against a team that too much possession, some players were pressing and others were not yet the goals we scored came through us pressuring them.”

URA looked on course to get a comfortable win after Steven Mukwala first half brace but conceded ten minutes after the break, a goal that could hurt their progress in the second leg.