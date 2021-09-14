Since January 2018, Touch To Touch (TOTT) Sports Academy has been operational at the Kira Bulindo KEP Sports Arena in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

The key brain behind this academy is Edwin Haumba Laston Panabucano Hasule, son to the former Uganda Cranes and Sports Club Villa legend Paul Edwin Hasule (R.I.P).

Touch To Touch (TOTT) Soccer Academy Logo

TOTT Sports Academy offers an assortment of services in the disciplines of Football, Hockey, Boxing, Swimming and Lawn Tennis.

According to Hasule, this academy was founded with the mission of promoting the aforementioned games to young players at their infantry stage.

“The Touch To Touch (TOTT) Sports Academy was founded in 2018 with the goal of teaching skills in Football, Hockey, Boxing, Cricket, Swimming and Lawn Tennis to young players aged between 7 to 21 years old” Hasule disclosed.

Some of the Touch To Touch Sports Academy Players with the directors

Touch To Touch (TOTT) Sports Academy is comprised of both boys and girls from the ages of 7 to 21 years old.

Hasule’s rich experience in football management and coaching comes from the days of Miracle, All Stars, Bank of Uganda, Katungulu – Kasese and SC Villa Junior team (The Jogoos), among others.

This academy accommodates players in various age catergories as U-7, U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-21.

Lawn Tennis is played at the Kitto Tennis Courts in Kira and football, hockey, boxing as well as swimming done at the sports arena.

The young players undertaking Hockey lessons

Players in Hockey game lessons

Swimmers at Touch To Touch Sports Academy

Since inception, the academy has grown between leaps and bounds with the current population standing at 400 players across both gender (girls and boys).

Registration Procedure:

Registration is 50,000/= per player, with the uniform fee at 150,000/= (two sets provided).

On each day, every player pays 10,000/= as training fess.

The academy is registered under the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA).

Coaches talk to the young players of Touch To Touch Sports Academy

Strong Management:

Every organization that is well handled and managed has key affluent leaders.

TOTT Sports Academy is led Hasule as the key director and other committed leaders.

Others in the system are; Josephine Namara, Joseph Matovu, Charles Lutwama, William Kasamba, Deborah Menya, Robert Mugisha, Charles Ssemugenze and Nicholas Kasobya.

Under the coaches; Owen Abigaba, Viola Akumu and Hasule himself are in charge of football.

Ruth Ajiko and Sharon Oroma handle Cricket and Hockey lessons.

Touch To Touch (TOTT) Sports Academy Players show off their medals after a competition

Swimming at TOTT Sports Academy

Future prospects:

The academy seeks to establish their own home and settle as they currently incur a lot of costs in hiring the Kira Bulindo KEP Sports Arena.