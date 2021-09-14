Uganda Cup 2021:

Semi-finals: 21st & 22nd September 2021

21st & 22nd September 2021 Final: 26th September 2021 – At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed that they will meet all the COVID-19 tests for players and officials prior to the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup semifinals and final at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

In the same vein, the federation stated that the licenses of 2020-21 season will be used and all the technical officials should have valid bench permits.

FUFA will also provide jerseys to the two finalists with a refund of Shs 1,700,000 per club.

FUFA Competitions Director Hajjati Aisha Nalule revealed the development via a media statement on the official FUFA website.

Licenses for the 2020-2021 season will be considered and all the technical team should have bench permits. FUFA will take care of the COVID-19 tests for all the 20 players and 5 officials per club. All clubs will be tested at their respective venues. The other officials (organizing committee) and referees will also be tested by FUFA. The players and officials’ list should be submitted to the FUFA Competitions Department latest Friday, 17th September 2021. Aisha Nalule, FUFA Competitions Director

FUFA Competitions Director Aisha Nalule.

Schedule for Testing



Vipers and Police players, officials will be tested on Sunday, 19th September 2021 at 8 AM.

Meanwhile, the Express and BUL team members will be tested on Monday, 20th September 2021 at 8 AM.

Vipers XI Vs SC Villa in the quarterfinals at Bombo. Licenses for 2020-21 season will be used

The two clubs that proceed to the finals will be required to provide their jerseys for branding and will be refunded Shs. 1,700,000/=.

All the matches will be played at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.