The Cricket Cranes followed up their 4-wicket win in the morning game against Kenya with a comfortable 55 run over Nigeria in the afternoon.

In the afternoon, Uganda won the toss and elected to bat first. Simon Ssesazi the hero of the morning game couldn’t conjure up more heroics as he fell early. Saud Islam (75) and Riazat Shah (59) put on a 116-second wicket partnership that propelled Uganda to a total of 172/6 from their 20 overs.

Prosper Useni (2/30) and Abolarin Rasheed (2/26) got some rewards with the ball for Nigeria.

The left-arm slow bowling of Henry Ssenyondo (4/14) never allowed the Nigeria chase to start as the west Africans were quickly reduced to 28/5. Only Oluwasesan Adedeji (68) was the only resistance to the Ugandan bowling attack he held his team’s innings together and when he lost his wicket at 112, the other wickets could only add an extra 5 runs with the Nigerians running out of resources at 117/7.

The win was the 3rd for Uganda and keeps Nigeria winless in the series. Nigeria will take on Kenya tomorrow morning in the final game of the group stages.

Kenya and Uganda will surely battle each other for the bragging rights of the tournament on Friday.